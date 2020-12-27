Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sourav Ganguly raises speculations as he meets West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar ahead of state polls

Zee News Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the latter's residence in Kolkata.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: '2021 will be challenging for West Bengal': Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar

'2021 will be challenging for West Bengal': Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar 02:11

 Addressing the media in Bishnupur town of South 24 Parganas on December 27, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "2021 will be challenging for West Bengal. There is no place for violence in a civilised society. We have to shun the violence which has gripped the state." "We must change this...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Approached Mamata regarding PM Kisan scheme but none of my letters were answered: WB Governor [Video]

Approached Mamata regarding PM Kisan scheme but none of my letters were answered: WB Governor

While addressing an event in Kolkata on December 25, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he repeatedly approached the Chief Minister of WB, Mamata Banerjee regarding Pradhan Mantri Kisan..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:31Published
Don't play every ball if you want to contribute for betterment in positive manner: Guv Dhankhar [Video]

Don't play every ball if you want to contribute for betterment in positive manner: Guv Dhankhar

Speaking to media during an event in Birbhum on December 23, West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Not all balls are meant to be played in the game of cricket and not all balls are meant to be..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:15Published
PM Modi attends centenary celebrations of WB's Visva-Bharati University [Video]

PM Modi attends centenary celebrations of WB's Visva-Bharati University

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal's Shantiniketan on December 24. He addressed the students and faculty of the university via..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Will do everything needed to facilitate free, fair polls: Bengal governor

 West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday that he would do everything possible to ensure state elections are held peacefully. Taking to Twitter, he...
IndiaTimes