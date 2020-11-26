PM Modi to inaugurate India's first-ever driverless train operations in Delhi today

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed people of Himachal Pradesh via video-conference on completion of 3 years of Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP govt in the state. During the address, Singh said, "CM Jai Ram Thakur has successfully run the govt for 3 yrs. I congratulate people of Himachal." Defence Minister added, "When UPA was in power at Centre, Himachal Pradesh received only Rs 22,000 crores. When Modi govt came to power, we gave 3 times more, considering the economy of Himachal Pradesh, not its size."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to resolve to make the country free from single-use plastic and appreciated the efforts by some people for undertaking cleanliness drive. “We have to think how garbage gets on beaches and mountains in the first place; after all, it is one amongst us who leaves this garbage there, we should take a resolve that we will not leave garbage at all,” said PM Modi. “We should take a vow that we will not litter, this is the first resolve of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. I want to remind you of one more thing which couldn't be discussed much because of coronavirus. We have to make our country free from single-use plastic; this should also be one of the resolutions for 2021,” he added. Watch the full video for more details.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial at Singhu border on December 27. CM Kejriwal said, "Our farmers are forced to sleep on streets in open amid cold since last 32 days. Why? It pains me that over 40 people have lost their lives here. With folding hands, I appeal to the Centre to listen to them and repeal the Farm Laws. The Centre is not talking about the benefits of the laws, all they are saying is that it will not cause any harm. It will not take away farmers' lands, or Minimum Support Price, are these benefits? Why've you brought the laws then? Tear and throw it away." He added, "I challenge those from the Central government who know the most about the Farm laws to debate with the farmer leaders in public. They say that farmers do not know enough, it will be proven who knows more."
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial at Singhu border on December 27. "Our CM has been working 24 hours to make efforts to reduce the troubles faced by the farmers. Despite all the pressure, the stadiums weren't converted into prisons. It would have been a black spot in history if we had done that," said Sisodia. Farmers' protest which began a month back, continues over new agriculture laws.
Eight CISF dogs retired on Thursday after serving force's Delhi Metro unit for 10 years. CISF organised a farewell ceremony for its four-legged soldiers at a camp in east Delhi. During the event, the canines were decorated with medals for their service. The canines include Lilly, Jency, Blacky, Pusty and Lucy, Rosy, Tweeky and Mini. They 'checked and cleared' over 2,800 suspected articles, vehicles in Delhi Metro network. The CISF guards over 250 operational stations of this rapid rail network. CISF has deployed over 12,000 men and women personnel for the task. The force also has a team of about 50 canines for securing the network. Handlers of the retiring canines were given certificates of appreciation. The dogs were treated to a bowl of pineapple cake each after the ceremony.
