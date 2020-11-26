Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi to inaugurate India's first-ever driverless train operations in Delhi today

DNA Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
The trials of DMRC's new 'driverless trains' were started in December 2017.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Defence Minister Singh hails Himachal CM ahead of Panchayati Raj polls [Video]

Defence Minister Singh hails Himachal CM ahead of Panchayati Raj polls

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed people of Himachal Pradesh via video-conference on completion of 3 years of Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP govt in the state. During the address, Singh said, "CM Jai Ram Thakur has successfully run the govt for 3 yrs. I congratulate people of Himachal." Defence Minister added, "When UPA was in power at Centre, Himachal Pradesh received only Rs 22,000 crores. When Modi govt came to power, we gave 3 times more, considering the economy of Himachal Pradesh, not its size."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:02Published
‘Resolve to make India free from single-use plastic’: PM Modi [Video]

‘Resolve to make India free from single-use plastic’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to resolve to make the country free from single-use plastic and appreciated the efforts by some people for undertaking cleanliness drive. “We have to think how garbage gets on beaches and mountains in the first place; after all, it is one amongst us who leaves this garbage there, we should take a resolve that we will not leave garbage at all,” said PM Modi. “We should take a vow that we will not litter, this is the first resolve of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. I want to remind you of one more thing which couldn't be discussed much because of coronavirus. We have to make our country free from single-use plastic; this should also be one of the resolutions for 2021,” he added. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:03Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Kejriwal challenges Centre to debate with farmer leaders over new laws [Video]

Kejriwal challenges Centre to debate with farmer leaders over new laws

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial at Singhu border on December 27. CM Kejriwal said, "Our farmers are forced to sleep on streets in open amid cold since last 32 days. Why? It pains me that over 40 people have lost their lives here. With folding hands, I appeal to the Centre to listen to them and repeal the Farm Laws. The Centre is not talking about the benefits of the laws, all they are saying is that it will not cause any harm. It will not take away farmers' lands, or Minimum Support Price, are these benefits? Why've you brought the laws then? Tear and throw it away." He added, "I challenge those from the Central government who know the most about the Farm laws to debate with the farmer leaders in public. They say that farmers do not know enough, it will be proven who knows more."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:59Published
CM Kejriwal, Dy CM Sisodia visit Singhu border [Video]

CM Kejriwal, Dy CM Sisodia visit Singhu border

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial at Singhu border on December 27. "Our CM has been working 24 hours to make efforts to reduce the troubles faced by the farmers. Despite all the pressure, the stadiums weren't converted into prisons. It would have been a black spot in history if we had done that," said Sisodia. Farmers' protest which began a month back, continues over new agriculture laws.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:40Published

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

DNA Explainer: Signifance of India's first driverless metro in Delhi

 The first-ever fully-automated driverless train service will be operated on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line.
DNA

PM Modi to flag off India's first driverless train on Dec 28, to run on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line

 The first-ever driverless train service will be operated on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line that connecting Janakpuri West with Botanical Garden.
DNA
Watch: CISF dogs who secured Delhi Metro retire with medals and certificates [Video]

Watch: CISF dogs who secured Delhi Metro retire with medals and certificates

Eight CISF dogs retired on Thursday after serving force's Delhi Metro unit for 10 years. CISF organised a farewell ceremony for its four-legged soldiers at a camp in east Delhi. During the event, the canines were decorated with medals for their service. The canines include Lilly, Jency, Blacky, Pusty and Lucy, Rosy, Tweeky and Mini. They 'checked and cleared' over 2,800 suspected articles, vehicles in Delhi Metro network. The CISF guards over 250 operational stations of this rapid rail network. CISF has deployed over 12,000 men and women personnel for the task. The force also has a team of about 50 canines for securing the network. Handlers of the retiring canines were given certificates of appreciation. The dogs were treated to a bowl of pineapple cake each after the ceremony.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:44Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Oppositions sat on Swaminathan Commission report for 8 long years, we implemented it: PM Modi [Video]

Oppositions sat on Swaminathan Commission report for 8 long years, we implemented it: PM Modi

Oppositions sat on Swaminathan Commission report for 8 long years, and we implement it, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 18. "Those who have started this movement in the name of farmers,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:05Published
Protesting farmers call for Bharat Bandh; 5th round of talks today [Video]

Protesting farmers call for Bharat Bandh; 5th round of talks today

Protesting farmers announced a nationwide strike on December 8. They said they said they will block all toll plazas and roads leading to Delhi. General Secretary of BKU-Lakhowal, HS Lakhowal said,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:31Published
PM Modi pays tribute to victims of 26/11 terror attacks [Video]

PM Modi pays tribute to victims of 26/11 terror attacks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the concluding session of 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference via video conferencing on November 26. While addressing the event, PM paid tribute to the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:43Published

Related news from verified sources

PM Modi to flag off first driverless train on December 28, launch NCMC for Delhi Metro's Airport Line
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAHindu