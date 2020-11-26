PM Modi to inaugurate India's first-ever driverless train operations in Delhi today

Kejriwal challenges Centre to debate with farmer leaders over new laws



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial at Singhu border on December 27. CM Kejriwal said, "Our farmers are forced to sleep on streets in open amid cold since last 32 days. Why? It pains me that over 40 people have lost their lives here. With folding hands, I appeal to the Centre to listen to them and repeal the Farm Laws. The Centre is not talking about the benefits of the laws, all they are saying is that it will not cause any harm. It will not take away farmers' lands, or Minimum Support Price, are these benefits? Why've you brought the laws then? Tear and throw it away." He added, "I challenge those from the Central government who know the most about the Farm laws to debate with the farmer leaders in public. They say that farmers do not know enough, it will be proven who knows more."

