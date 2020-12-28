Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 positive Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat admitted to hospital

DNA Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Rawat had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 18. He went into home isolation after he tested positive for the virus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Trump Finally Signs COVID Relief Package, Promises Trade-off

 President Trump's folding ... the guy finally put pen to paper on the latest COVID relief package that he shot down last week, which means some cash is one the..
TMZ.com

Trump signs Covid relief and spending package

 The measure restores unemployment benefits and averts a partial US government shutdown.
BBC News

Covid-19: China's painful year fighting the coronavirus

 From fear to freedom, we trace China's tumultuous year battling the coronavirus.
BBC News

How Covid conspiracies, 'fake news' and misinformation spread in 2020

 Celebrities spread Covid conspiracies and video games were shared as ‘real’ war footage.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 positive prisoners escape from hospital in UP's Bulandshahr [Video]

COVID-19 positive prisoners escape from hospital in UP's Bulandshahr

Four prisoners who were hospitalised after being tested positive of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr escaped. Most of the escaped prisoners were thieves, one of them is jailed for eve-teasing...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:08Published
Hospital Air Samples Test Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Hospital Air Samples Test Positive For COVID-19

One in four air samples collected from hospital intensive care units tested positive for COVID-19. The virus particles linger after they treat infected patients, says UPI. 450 air samples were..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Manish Sisodia calls CM Trivendra Rawat 'zero work Chief Minister' [Video]

Manish Sisodia calls CM Trivendra Rawat 'zero work Chief Minister'

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on December 19 slammed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat over work done for the people. He said that Rawat is a 'zero work Chief Minister' he..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump signs COVID relief bill to avert government shutdown

Trump signs COVID relief bill to avert government shutdown Donald Trump has signed a COVID relief and spending bill, averting a government shutdown that could have seen millions of Americans deprived of unemployment...
Sky News Also reported by •NPRHindu

COVID-19 positive Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat admitted to hospital

 Rawat had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 18. He went into home isolation after he tested positive for the virus.
DNA Also reported by •Zee News

Covid support in Stoke-on-Trent 'stopped rough sleeper dying'

 A charity in Stoke-on-Trent moved 66 people into a hotel during the first lockdown.
BBC News