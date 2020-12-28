Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reinventing on the foundation day

Mid-Day Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Reinventing on the foundation dayThe Congress celebrates its 136th foundation day today (Dec 28) with expectations that it will continue to lead the anti-BJP bogie. The Opposition has activated itself in the wake of farmers' agitation, but it cannot yet claim ownership of the protest because the farmers have shown least interest in allowing the parties to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Watch: BJP workers greet Amit Shah as he arrives in Imphal

Watch: BJP workers greet Amit Shah as he arrives in Imphal 01:26

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Imphal on December 27. Shah was greeted by BJP workers upon his arrival. He was welcomed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Later in the day, Amit Shah will lay foundation stones of the Churachandpur Medical College and the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Girl battling cancer is showered with holiday cheer [Video]

Girl battling cancer is showered with holiday cheer

Local Hearts Foundation based in Long Beach, CA, brought some unexpected joy to a young girl and her family who have had a rough year."It's a warm feeling you know to know that people are out there..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:35Published
Denver Indian Family Resource Center Gets Grant Money From Jeff Bezos' Foundation [Video]

Denver Indian Family Resource Center Gets Grant Money From Jeff Bezos' Foundation

The Denver Indian Family Resource Center is getting a big gift thanks to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. His foundation, The Day 1 Families Fund, is giving the center a $450,000 grant.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:23Published
It's Colorado Gives Day 2020: What you need to know [Video]

It's Colorado Gives Day 2020: What you need to know

Welcome to Colorado Gives Day, one of the largest giving days in the nation! Last year alone, more than 86,000 individuals made donations to 2,795 nonprofits totaling $51.2 million. Since 2007, this..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

On eve of Congress foundation day, Rahul leaves on foreign visit

 A day ahead of the party’s Foundation Day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left on a foreign visit. ​​AICC spokesman Randeep Surjewala, as quoted by PTI,...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •allAfrica.com

CPI’s 96th foundation day celebrated

 The 96th Foundation Day of CPI was celebrated by party leaders and workers with a procession being taken out from the office of the All India Trade Un
Hindu

Wayne Rooney’s foundation makes donation to fund Childline on Christmas Day

 Wayne Rooney’s foundation has made a £30,000 donation to fund the children’s service Childline on Christmas Day.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •allAfrica.comGrimsby Telegraph