Man goes into deep coma after contracting COVID-19, recovers in week
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
COVID-19, in the early months of the pandemic, was considered as a disease affecting the lungs and circulatory system. However, with time, evidence has started to accumulate where it is found to be causing rare and unsuspected diseases in its patients. One such disease is Acute Hemorrhagic Leukoencephalitis (AHL), whose link to...
