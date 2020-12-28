PM Modi inaugurates country’s first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line
Monday, 28 December 2020 () PM Modi inaugurated India’s first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden) as well as the fully operational National Common Mobility Card services on the Airport Express Line, via videoconferencing, on Monday. He said the inauguration of the first driverless metro train shows how fast India was moving towards smart systems.
