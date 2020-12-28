Global  
 

PM Modi inaugurates country’s first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line

IndiaTimes Monday, 28 December 2020
PM Modi inaugurated India’s first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden) as well as the fully operational National Common Mobility Card services on the Airport Express Line, via videoconferencing, on Monday. He said the inauguration of the first driverless metro train shows how fast India was moving towards smart systems.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: CISF dogs who secured Delhi Metro retire with medals and certificates

Watch: CISF dogs who secured Delhi Metro retire with medals and certificates 01:44

 Eight CISF dogs retired on Thursday after serving force's Delhi Metro unit for 10 years. CISF organised a farewell ceremony for its four-legged soldiers at a camp in east Delhi. During the event, the canines were decorated with medals for their service. The canines include Lilly, Jency, Blacky, Pusty...

