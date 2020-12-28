Global  
 

'No one like you, pappa': Tina Ambani remembers Dhirubhai on his birth anniversary

Mid-Day Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Former actor Tina Ambani on Monday remembered her late father-in-law and the founder of Reliance Industries Dhirubhai Ambani on his 88th birth anniversary.

The 'Karz' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her father-in-law to mark his birth anniversary She also posted a picture of her husband and chairman...
