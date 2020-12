Popular Mumbai 'sexpert' Dr Mahinder Watsa passes away at 96

Fire breaks out in Mumbai's building due to short circuit



Fire broke out in a building due to short circuit in Mumbai. The incident occurred at around 04:30 am in Pratiksha nagar area of Mumbai. Around four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. No injury has been reported in the incident so far. More details are awaited.

