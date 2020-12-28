Mumbai: Car designer Dilip Chhabria arrested for cheating and forgery Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

The Crime Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Crime Branch, on Monday, arrested top car designer and founder of DC design, Dilip Chhabria, in a cheating and forgery case. Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) confirmed Chhabria's arrest to mid-day.



The Crime Branch also seized one of his cars. Chhabria was arrested... 👓 View full article

