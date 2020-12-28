Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mumbai: Car designer Dilip Chhabria arrested for cheating and forgery

Mid-Day Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
The Crime Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Crime Branch, on Monday, arrested top car designer and founder of DC design, Dilip Chhabria, in a cheating and forgery case. Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) confirmed Chhabria's arrest to mid-day.

The Crime Branch also seized one of his cars. Chhabria was arrested...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

DC Design turns interior of Kia Carnival into a first-class cabin [Video]

DC Design turns interior of Kia Carnival into a first-class cabin

DC Design, established by renowned car designer Dilip Chhabria, has pushed the bar once again on the extent of luxury possible inside an automobile.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:08Published