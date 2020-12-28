President Ram Nath Kovind shares video of jog on Diu beach, urges people to stay fit

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a four-day visit to the Union Territory of Diu, visited the Ghoghla beach on Sunday and inaugurated a light-and-sound show at Diu Fort. On Monday, the 75-year-old President shared a video of him jogging on the Ghoghla beach.
