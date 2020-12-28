Global  
 

Covid-19: 40-50m shots stockpiled by SII, India to get most of it

IndiaTimes Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
India will initially get most of the 40-50 million ‘Covishield’ vaccine shots stockpiled by the Serum Institute of India (SII), since exports would require the World Health Organisation’s pre-qualification, which is likely to take around a month after regulatory approval.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'India will get 50% of everything...': World's largest vaccine-maker, SII

'India will get 50% of everything...': World's largest vaccine-maker, SII 02:53

 Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawalla spoke on the Covid-19 vaccine production and roll-out. SII, world's largest vaccine maker, is producing Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine. SII has applied for emergency use license for vaccine in India. Poonawalla said India will get 50% of whatever SII...

