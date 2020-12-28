Covid-19: 40-50m shots stockpiled by SII, India to get most of it
India will initially get most of the 40-50 million ‘Covishield’ vaccine shots stockpiled by the Serum Institute of India (SII), since exports would require the World Health Organisation’s pre-qualification, which is likely to take around a month after regulatory approval.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
"Gilligan's Island" actress Dawn Wells dies from COVIDDawn Wells, who played Mary Ann on "Gilligan's Island," died at age 82 from coronavirus complications.
CBS News
NSW records 10 new local coronavirus cases as authorities flag new infection sitesNew Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney will be subdued as the COVID-19 clusters in the Northern Beaches and Inner West continue to grow.
SBS
California sets new record for COVID-19 deathsOn Wednesday, the state reported a single-day record with more than 400 new fatalities.
CBS News
Covid-19: 10 more test +ve for UK variant
IndiaTimes
Balance $2,000 stimulus amid COVID-19 and huge national debt by targeting the neediestOur View: Mitch McConnell and Republicans, after passing corporate tax cuts, now are deficit hawks when America is in a once-in-a-century emergency.
USATODAY.com
World Health Organization Specialized agency of the United Nations
'There is light at the end of the tunnel': WHO
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09Published
Australia on alert after variants foundThe World Health Organisation is unsure if the spread of new COVID-19 variants, which developed in the UK and South Africa, could undermine vaccine roll outs.
SBS
WHO 'won't rest' until all countries have access to coronavirus vaccines
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41Published
'Super Gonorrhea' on the Rise Due to COVID-19, WHO Says2020 was the year of 'rona, but 2021 could be another year plagued with a new ailment that's apparently on the come up ... "super gonorrhea," which is getting a..
TMZ.com
Serum Institute of India Indian biotechnological company, vaccine manufacturer
UK approves Oxford vaccine, raising hopes for India rolloutIndia's subject expert committee that met on Wednesday sought more data relating to the vaccine's immunogenicity, which will mean the emergency-use approval may..
IndiaTimes
India's drug regulator to meet again on January 1 to discuss AstraZeneca vaccineCDSCO, India's drug regulator will meet on Friday to consider approving AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use. SII, the world's..
IndiaTimes
UK approval of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine positive news, waiting for India's approval: Serum Institute
IndiaTimes
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources