Covid-19: 40-50m shots stockpiled by SII, India to get most of it

WHO 'won't rest' until all countries have access to coronavirus vaccines



WHO chief vows the organisation 'will not rest' until those most in need ofcoronavirus vaccines are protected. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was"an incredible scientific achievement" that the rollout of vaccines had begunin a number of countries.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO