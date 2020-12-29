'If I open my mouth, BJP will be in trouble': Sanjay Raut
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 () A day after his wife was served a notice by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that he had a list of 120 BJP leaders who should also be probed for financial illegalities. Raut said his wife was innocent because she had taken a loan from her friend and the transaction was also mentioned in...
The enforcement directorate has summond shiv sena leader sanjay raut's wife varsha raut in connection with the PMC bank money laundering case on dec 29. Reacting to the dev, Sanjay Raut said the summons were an act of cowardice and politically motivated.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay raut has lashed out at the BJP over the fund collection drive for Ram temple in Ayodhya. This comes after Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's general secretary Champat..
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut lashed out at BJP over collection of 'chanda' for Ram Temple. He further asked them to stop the politics around Ram Temple as it is not required. Sanjay Raut said, "Going..
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that his party would be happy if NCP chief Sharad Pawar becomes UPA chairman. Raut said that Congress is weak now and hence opposition needs to come together. "We will be..
