Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
*Two of a kind*
With the vaccine yet to arrive, a variety of masks continue to flood the markets.
*Artful solidarity**Abandoned Farmlands at Bandra Steps by Vikram Arora*
It's ironic that while we've all turned to food for comfort throughout this tumultuous year, the people who put produce on our tables are fighting for...
*Two of a kind*
With the vaccine yet to arrive, a variety of masks continue to flood the markets.
*Artful solidarity**Abandoned Farmlands at Bandra Steps by Vikram Arora*
It's ironic that while we've all turned to food for comfort throughout this tumultuous year, the people who put produce on our tables are fighting for...
|
|
|
You Might Like