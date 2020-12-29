Congress celebrates foundation day in absence of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 () The Congress celebrated its 136th foundation day in the absence of party interim president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi as senior party leader AK Antony unfurled the party flag.
Several senior Congress leaders, including party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were present during the party's...
Congress National General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on December 28 informed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is travelling on a short personal visit and will be back soon. "We have informed before also that Rahul Gandhi is travelling on a short personal visit and he will be among us very...
Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 28, General Secretary of Congress KC Venugopal said, "Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother. Is it wrong? Everybody has the right to undertake..