Congress celebrates foundation day in absence of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi

Mid-Day Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
The Congress celebrated its 136th foundation day in the absence of party interim president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi as senior party leader AK Antony unfurled the party flag.

Several senior Congress leaders, including party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were present during the party's...
