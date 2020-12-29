Global  
 

PM Modi inaugurates New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor

DNA Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
The section will also decongest the existing Kanpur-Delhi mainline and will enable Indian Railways to run faster trains.
Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Farm laws: 'Jaago' march held in Amritsar to draw Centre's attention [Video]

Residents of Amritsar held a 'jaago' march in the city against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and its three newly enacted farm laws. The aim of the march was to draw Centre's attention and to tell them repeal the three farm laws. Farmers of Punjab and other states are sitting at different borders of Delhi to protest against the farm laws.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published

Farm reforms taken up after adequate preparation: PM

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the government had taken up farm reforms after adequate preparation while flagging off the 100th run of the Kisan..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Country's first driverless train begins operations [Video]

India's first-ever driverless train was launched on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line on December 28. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the train, heralding a new era for the Delhi Metro. Driverless train aims to enhance travelling comfort and mobility for NCR residents.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published

Khurja Khurja City in Uttar Pradesh, India

PM Modi to inaugurate New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of EDFC today

 The new EDFC section will help in decongesting the Kanpur-Delhi main line and it will furthermore enable the Indian Railways to run faster trains.
DNA
Freight trains to ply on New Khurja-New Bhaupur section soon [Video]

The New Khurja-New Bhaupur section under dedicated freight corridor (DFC) will soon be opened for the operation of freight trains. Freight trains can run on this line at a speed of 100 kilometers per hour. In view of this, under the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, an inspection run was conducted on the 343 kilometer long railway line between New Khurja and New Bhaupur. Under the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC), 1875 km of railway lines are being laid from Ludhiana to Sonnagar and Sonnagar to Dankuni. While the work of laying 1506 km long railway line from Dadri to JNPT is being done under the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC).

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published
Daughter grieves as police arrest firecracker seller in UP, administration comforts girl [Video]

Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr police and district administration officials celebrated Diwali with a firecracker seller and his family on November 13. The seller was arrested by the police for selling crackers despite ban. A video of his daughter being very distraught during his arrest went viral. "We didn't want the child to incubate and harbour feelings of resentment towards police. So we thought of this humanitarian gesture. We also want to send the message that Diwali can be celebrated with one's family instead of just bursting crackers," said Lavi Tripathi, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Khurja.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:25Published

Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor Dedicated freight railway under construction in India


Kanpur Kanpur Metropolis in Uttar Pradesh, India

Cold wave sweeps Uttar Pradesh amid chilly winters [Video]

Cold waves enveloped the city of Moradabad on December 29. It led to low visibility in the affected area. People were seen sitting near the bonfire to keep themselves warm amid chilly winters. Similar situation of cold was observed in UP's Kanpur today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published
Dense fog shrouds parts of UP [Video]

Dense fog continued to envelop pockets of Uttar Pradesh on December 26 leading to low visibility. Locals in Kanpur expressed their plight in cold weather. One of the locals said, "The temperature in the morning and night remains very low. In the afternoon, it is still better. According to me, temperature in the morning would be somewhere around 4-5 degree Celsius. Minimum visibility was observed in Moradabad; therefore people avoid stepping out of their houses.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:13Published

Indian Railways Indian Railways India's national railway system operated by the Ministry of Railways

Railways making efforts to commission entire bullet train project at once: CEO [Video]

Vinod Kumar Yadav, CEO and Chairman of Railway Board, informed that the national transport is making efforts to commission the entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project simultaneously in both the cities. "Indian Railways wants to commission the bullet train project together and we have planned accordingly. Maharashtra government has assured to make more than 80% land available in the next 4 months," said Vinod Kumar Yadav. He added, "If we get the land then the project can be commissioned in both Gujarat and Maharashtra. We are also preparing whether we can run bullet train till Vapi (Gujarat) in the first phase if there is a delay in land acquisition in Maharashtra."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published

Railways doesn't rule out first phase of bullet train in Gujarat

 Indian Railways on Saturday did not rule out the possibility of commencing the operation of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train between Ahmedabad to Vapi in..
IndiaTimes

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

People light bonfires as severe cold grips Delhi [Video]

Fog and cold continue to grip the Delhi, even as the city is struggling with rising pollution. Intense cold weather conditions are disrupting the normal lives. People tied-up together to burn bonfires to keep themselves warm in this bone-chilling cold. Parts of the northern India are reeling under severe cold. The visibility was extremely reduced in multiple areas. Minimum temperature will hover around 5.4 degrees Celsius today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

IMD issues orange alert as minimum temp to dip by 3-5 deg C in next three days

 Delhi could witness a minimum of 3 degree Celsius temperature on the morning of December 31, IMD said.
DNA

Delhi: HSRP number plate mandatory for four-wheelers, this is how much fine will be imposed

 The action comes as despite all the instructions of the Supreme Court and the Transport Department, people were being negligent for a long time.
DNA

