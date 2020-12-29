Rajinikanth backs out of political debut, says will serve people without entering politics

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth was discharged from Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital on December 27. According to the hospital administration, his blood pressure is now stable and his medical condition has improved. On December 25, Rajinikanth got hospitalised over 'severe fluctuations in blood...
Four states start 2-day Covid vaccine dry run today. Ally JDU slams BJP over 'love jihad' bogey, new laws. No more caste stickers on vehicles in UP. And Rajini out of hospital, advised bed rest for a week. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:55Published
Actor Rajinikanth was discharged from hospital on December 27. He had been hospitalised two days earlier due to 'severe hypertension' and 'exhaustion'. He was released after his blood pressure stabilised. Fans and paparazzi mobbed his vehicle as it left the Apollo hospital in Telangana's Hyderabad. The health problems may cast a shadow over Rajinikanth's much-awaited foray into politics. He had earlier said he would announce a launch date for his political party on December 31. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:16Published
As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on December 29 reported single-day spike of 16,432 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 252 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,48,153. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 1,02,24,303 which include 2,68,581 active infections. More than 98,07,569 people have recovered from the virus with 24,900 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,83,695 samples were tested on December 28. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till December 28 are 16,98,01,749.
Actor-turned-politician and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on December 03 said that he will launch his political party in January 2021, just few months before the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Promised..
Manchester City's Premier League visit to Everton on Monday was postponed after multiple new positive tests for coronavirus were detected among Pep Guardiola's... Mid-Day Also reported by •OK! Magazine •Newsmax •The Age