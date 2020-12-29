The former chief minister, who was an ally of the BJP from 2015 to 2018, said the mainstream political parties in Kashmir were working to achieve their goal of restoration of special status "within the Constitution of the country". "National Conference talks about autonomy, it is within the Constitution. We (PDP) talk of self-rule, open borders, reconciliation ... how long can you maintain peace through the barrel of the gun?" she asked.Full Article
Mehbooba Mufti alleges Centre disrespecting Constitution
IndiaTimes 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
'Will raise tricolour when...': Ex-J&K CM Mufti's fresh attack on Centre
HT Digital Content
Ex-J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti intensified her attack on NDA government. She held a press conference with erstwhile flag of J&K state on..
You might like
More coverage
'High time Mehbooba Mufti is released from detention': Rahul Gandhi urges Centre
DNA
Mufti and many other leaders of Kashmir, including Farooq Abdullah, were put in detention following the abrogation of Article 370..
-
NCERT adds scrapping of Article 370 to Class 12 textbook chapter, drops portion on separatist politics in J-K
Mid-Day
-
Caution Advised While Creating Third Front In Kashmir – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
Omar Abdullah's sister moves SC challenging his detention under PSA
IndiaTimes
-
Omar's sister moves SC over his detention
IndiaTimes