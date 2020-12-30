The year 2020 started on a solemn yet eventful note as protests erupted across the country against the centre government’s citizenship amendment act and proposal of national register of citizens. Mumbai did not shy away from raising its voice and standing in support with the national capital, which was the epicenter of the...Full Article
Year-ender 2020: From #OccupyGateway to #BharatBandh, Mumbai protests in pictures
