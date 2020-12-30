Rajnath Singh says he does not approve of conversion for marriage, backs law brought by UP government
Backing the "anti-conversion" legislation brought by Uttar Pradesh government, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that he personally does not support conversion for marriage. He was responding to a question about the misuse of "love-jihad law" enacted by the Uttar Pradesh government. Rajnath Singh is Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow.
