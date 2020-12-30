Rajnath Singh says he does not approve of conversion for marriage, backs law brought by UP government

‘States can’t interfere…’: Owaisi slams BJP over religious conversion laws



AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit out at BJP governments for bringing ordinances against religious conversion through fraudulent means, including those for the sake of marriage, claiming these violated the fundamental rights under the Constitution. Owaisi said an adult can marry anyone they want and alleged the intention of the BJP in bringing such laws against religious conversions was to make a mockery of the Constitution. He was referring to the recent promulgation of an ordinance by the Uttar Pradesh government against forcible or 'dishonest' religious conversions and the Madhya Pradesh cabinet giving its nod for a similar measure on Tuesday. Watch the full video for more details.

