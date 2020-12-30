Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rajnath Singh says he does not approve of conversion for marriage, backs law brought by UP government

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Backing the "anti-conversion" legislation brought by Uttar Pradesh government, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that he personally does not support conversion for marriage. He was responding to a question about the misuse of "love-jihad law" enacted by the Uttar Pradesh government. Rajnath Singh is Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India

Farmers are 'annadatas', allegations should not be made against them: Rajnath Singh

 Noting that farmers are "annadatas" and "backbone of the economy", Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday strongly disapproved of remarks such as "Naxals"..
IndiaTimes

India has capability to hit terror targets across LoC if need arises: Rajnath Singh

 India has the capability to hit terrorist targets across the border if the need arises, defence minster Rajanth Singh has said and noted that Pakistan has been..
IndiaTimes

No meaningful outcome of talks with China on LAC standoff, status quo remains: Rajnath Singh

 "There will be no reduction in our deployment and I fell their deployment will also not come down. I don't think that status quo is a positive development at..
IndiaTimes

LAC standoff: No meaningful outcome of talks with China, status quo remains, says Rajnath Singh

 Rajnath Singh said that the next round of military talks between India and China can take place anytime.
DNA

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

At 20.5k, India sees slight rise in fresh cases; 287 deaths

 A day after dropping to a low of nearly six months, India’s daily Covid-19 count rose to over 20,500 on Tuesday, along with a marginal increase in the death..
IndiaTimes
‘States can’t interfere…’: Owaisi slams BJP over religious conversion laws [Video]

‘States can’t interfere…’: Owaisi slams BJP over religious conversion laws

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit out at BJP governments for bringing ordinances against religious conversion through fraudulent means, including those for the sake of marriage, claiming these violated the fundamental rights under the Constitution. Owaisi said an adult can marry anyone they want and alleged the intention of the BJP in bringing such laws against religious conversions was to make a mockery of the Constitution. He was referring to the recent promulgation of an ordinance by the Uttar Pradesh government against forcible or 'dishonest' religious conversions and the Madhya Pradesh cabinet giving its nod for a similar measure on Tuesday. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:31Published
PM Modi dedicated New Khurja-New Bhaupur section in EDFC to the nation [Video]

PM Modi dedicated New Khurja-New Bhaupur section in EDFC to the nation

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has virtually dedicated New Khurja-New Bhaupur section in Easter Dedicated Frieght Corridor (EDFC) to the nation. PM also flagged off first freight train from New Bhaupur-New Khurja station. Along with that he also inaugurated Operation Control Centre (OCC) situated in Prayagraj. This 351Km New Khurja-New Bhaupur section is situated in Uttar Pradesh and is built at a cost of Rs 5,750 crores. DFCCIL has also set up a state-of-the-art Operation Control Centre (OCC) at Prayagraj which will act as the command centre for the entire route length of 1856 kms. The OCC will control and monitor the rail system including Train operation and power supply system.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 04:34Published

Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Lower house of the Parliament of India

Nadda shares Rahul speech, accuses him of ‘hypocrisy’

 Sharing an old video of Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha in which he is advocating the need for farmers to get rid of middlemen and sell their produce..
IndiaTimes
‘Will make Congress vacate Rae Bareli seat in 2024’: Smriti Irani in Amethi [Video]

‘Will make Congress vacate Rae Bareli seat in 2024’: Smriti Irani in Amethi

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday accused former Amethi MP and Congress president Rahul Gandhi of using foul language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and resorting to lies to spread confusion in the country. At this rate, the Congress will end up losing the Rae Bareli’s Lok Sabha seat too, represented by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, in 2024 elections, said Irani, who snatched Amethi Lok Sabha seat from Rahul Gandhi in 2019 general elections. “Rahul Gandhi uses foul language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is indulging in lies to create confusion in the country,” said Irani on the second day of her visit to her parliamentary constituency. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:35Published
Congress to fight against TMC regime in alliance with Left parties: Adhir Ranjan [Video]

Congress to fight against TMC regime in alliance with Left parties: Adhir Ranjan

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 24, Congress MP from Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spoke on West Bengal elections. Chowdhury said, "Congress party again has decided to fight against the TMC regime in alliance with Left parties."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:49Published

Lucknow Lucknow Metropolis and state capital in Uttar Pradesh, India

No events on New Year to be allowed in Lucknow without prior permission: DM [Video]

No events on New Year to be allowed in Lucknow without prior permission: DM

Ahead of New Year, Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash on December 29 informed that No events to be allowed in Lucknow without prior permission. "It is necessary to follow all COVID-19 protocols. No events to be allowed in Lucknow without prior permission during New Year celebration. Gathering of more than 100 people will not be allowed," said Prakash.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published

In a first, Lucknow youth issued challan for displaying caste on car

 This comes a day after the UP Additional Transport Commissioner issued an order to all RTOs asking them to seize vehicles displaying caste identities.
DNA
Container truck catches fire in Lucknow [Video]

Container truck catches fire in Lucknow

Fire broke out in a container truck loaded with a motorcycle, cars and household goods in Lucknow. Incident took place when container truck was moving on road. No casualties have been reported.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Farmer protest: 'No maa ka laal' claim by Defence minister Rajnath Singh [Video]

Farmer protest: 'No maa ka laal' claim by Defence minister Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh commented on the farmers' protest currently raging in and around the national capital. He asked farmers to wait for 2 years to see the impact of the recent farm laws..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:39Published
Wait for 1.5-2 years to realize benefits of farm laws: Rajnath Singh appeals to farmers [Video]

Wait for 1.5-2 years to realize benefits of farm laws: Rajnath Singh appeals to farmers

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the people of Himachal Pradesh via video-conferencing on completion of three years of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:55Published
Defence Minister Singh hails Himachal CM ahead of Panchayati Raj polls [Video]

Defence Minister Singh hails Himachal CM ahead of Panchayati Raj polls

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed people of Himachal Pradesh via video-conference on completion of 3 years of Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP govt in the state. During the address, Singh said, "CM..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Rajnath Singh says he does not approve of conversion for marriage, backs law brought by UP government

 Backing the "anti-conversion" legislation brought by Uttar Pradesh government, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that he personally does not...
IndiaTimes

UP: ED arrests another accused in Rs 4,000-crore ‘Bike Bot’ scam

 The Lucknow unit of Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested one more absconding accused Manoj Tyagi in the Rs 4,000-crore ‘Bike Bot’ scam from his...
IndiaTimes

Manish Sisodia reaches Lucknow for debate on AAP vs BJP governance model

 On December 16, Sisodia had accepted the challenge thrown by several ministers in the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet who dared the AAP leader to visit Uttar Pradesh and...
Zee News Also reported by •DNA