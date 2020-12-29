Global  
 

Karnataka: Did chair incident during session drive SL Dharmegowda to take extreme step?

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Legislative council deputy chairman SL Dharmegowda, who allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday, was reportedly depressed over the December 15 incident in the House in which he was pulled down from the chair during the one-day session.
