2-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh tests positive for new COVID-19 strain
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
A two-year-old girl who recently returned to Meerut with her parents from the UK has been found to be infected with the new COVID-19 strain.
This is the first such case in Uttar Pradesh of the new variant of COVID-19 virus which is said to be 70 per cent more transmissible than its previous form.
The parents of the...
