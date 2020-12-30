2-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh tests positive for new COVID-19 strain

Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

A two-year-old girl who recently returned to Meerut with her parents from the UK has been found to be infected with the new COVID-19 strain.



This is the first such case in Uttar Pradesh of the new variant of COVID-19 virus which is said to be 70 per cent more transmissible than its previous form.



The parents of the...