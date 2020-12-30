Global  
 

India reports less than 21,000 new COVID-19 cases

Mid-Day Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
With 20,550 new coronavirus infections and 286 deaths in the past 24 hours, India's overall tally stood at 1,02,44,853 on Wednesday, while the death toll touched 1,48,439, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Till now, 9,83,4141 have recovered. Currently, there are 2,62,272 active cases. The recovery rate stands at...
News video: Mutant virus enters India, 6 new cases confirmed | Oneindia News

Mutant virus enters India, 6 new cases confirmed | Oneindia News 01:17

 At least 6 people in India have tested positive for the mutant strain of the coronavirus that was first detected in a patient in the UK and is reportedly 70% more transmissible. All six patients returned from the UK in recent days. #MutantCoronavirus #India #UKstrain

