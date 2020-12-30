Free, fair elections are not held in Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

In its letter to the President, the Mamata Banerjee-led party cited a 'serious breach of oath of Governor's office.

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday said it has moved President Ramnath Kovind to remove Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post of the West Bengal governor, accusing him..

'2021 will be challenging for West Bengal': Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar



Addressing the media in Bishnupur town of South 24 Parganas on December 27, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "2021 will be challenging for West Bengal. There is no place for violence in a.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:11 Published 3 days ago

Approached Mamata regarding PM Kisan scheme but none of my letters were answered: WB Governor



While addressing an event in Kolkata on December 25, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he repeatedly approached the Chief Minister of WB, Mamata Banerjee regarding Pradhan Mantri Kisan.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:31 Published 5 days ago