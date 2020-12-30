Free, fair elections are not held in Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has alleged that free and fair elections are not held in the state, and it his duty to ensure that people get an opportunity to exercise their franchise without fear. The governor said it does not concern him for whom the people vote, but it is his duty to make sure that they get to exercise their franchise without any intimidation.
