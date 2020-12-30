Global  
 

Free, fair elections are not held in Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has alleged that free and fair elections are not held in the state, and it his duty to ensure that people get an opportunity to exercise their franchise without fear. The governor said it does not concern him for whom the people vote, but it is his duty to make sure that they get to exercise their franchise without any intimidation.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: TMC MPs write to President, seek removal of Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar

TMC MPs write to President, seek removal of Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar 01:56

 The war between Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal and the Governor has escalated. A group of TMC MPs have now written to the President seeking removal of Jagdeep Dhankar as Governor of the state. The MPs in their letter accused the governor of failing to preserve, protect and defend the...

Trinamool Congress demands removal of Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, writes letter to President

 In its letter to the President, the Mamata Banerjee-led party cited a 'serious breach of oath of Governor's office.
DNA

TMC moves President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal governor post

 The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday said it has moved President Ramnath Kovind to remove Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post of the West Bengal governor, accusing him..
IndiaTimes

