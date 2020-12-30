Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar inducted into BJP, expelled hours later
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () The BJP on Wednesday admitted into its fold Kapil Gujjar, who had allegedly opened fire in the air early this year at an anti-CAA protest site in South East Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, but cancelled his party membership hours later.
Gujjar’s membership was cancelled as soon as senior party leaders came to know of his induction,...
Soon after news broke that Kapil Gujjar, the man who fired rounds into the air at Shaheen Bagh in February during nationwide anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests has joined the BJP, the party reportedly took away his membership. Watch the video for more details.
