Isro chairman K Sivan gets one year extension

Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () The appointments committee of the Union cabinet on Wednesday approved giving an extension of one year to Isro chairman K Sivan, who was due superannuation on Jan 14, 2021. Sivan will now continue as Isro chairman and secretary, department of space up to Jan 14, 2022. His appointment to the current position was cleared on Jan 10, 2018, and he took charge from AK Kiran Kumar.
Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C49 was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. ISRO chief K Sivan hailed the team efforts, sacrifices for the successful launch. K Sivan said that the team worked as per COVID guidelines without compromising on the quality. K Sivan said, "This mission is very special and unusual for ISRO. The space activity cannot be done from 'work from home'. Each engineer has to be present at the lab. When talking about missions like these, each technician, employee has to work together. During this pandemic, team ISRO raised to the occasion, worked as per COVID guidelines, without compromising on quality. It's really heartening to see all ISRO employees doing quality work at this time."
ISRO launched the country's 42nd communication satellite named CMS-01. This is the second satellite launched by ISRO amid Covid-19 pandemic. CMS-01 is envisaged to provide services in the Extended-C Band of frequency spectrum. Its coverage will include Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands. It will be the first in a new series of communication satellites by India after GSAT and INSAT series. This was the 77th launch vehicle mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota. The new satellite would replace the GSAT-12 in the orbit, which was launched in 2011.
