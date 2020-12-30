Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Isro chairman K Sivan gets one year extension

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The appointments committee of the Union cabinet on Wednesday approved giving an extension of one year to Isro chairman K Sivan, who was due superannuation on Jan 14, 2021. Sivan will now continue as Isro chairman and secretary, department of space up to Jan 14, 2022. His appointment to the current position was cleared on Jan 10, 2018, and he took charge from AK Kiran Kumar.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

K. Sivan K. Sivan

ISRO developing green propulsion for human space mission: K Sivan

 Indian Space Research Organisation(Isro) chairman K Sivan on Saturday said the space agency was developing 'green propulsion' for its ambitious human space..
IndiaTimes
ISRO chief hails space agency's team efforts for successful launch of (PSLV)-C49 [Video]

ISRO chief hails space agency's team efforts for successful launch of (PSLV)-C49

Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C49 was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. ISRO chief K Sivan hailed the team efforts, sacrifices for the successful launch. K Sivan said that the team worked as per COVID guidelines without compromising on the quality. K Sivan said, "This mission is very special and unusual for ISRO. The space activity cannot be done from 'work from home'. Each engineer has to be present at the lab. When talking about missions like these, each technician, employee has to work together. During this pandemic, team ISRO raised to the occasion, worked as per COVID guidelines, without compromising on quality. It's really heartening to see all ISRO employees doing quality work at this time."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:48Published

Indian Space Research Organisation Indian Space Research Organisation India's national space agency

Watch: PSLV-C50 lifts off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre [Video]

Watch: PSLV-C50 lifts off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on December 17 launched PSLV-C50 carrying communication satellite CMS-01.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published
Watch: ISRO launches India's 42nd communication satellite CMS-01 [Video]

Watch: ISRO launches India's 42nd communication satellite CMS-01

ISRO launched the country's 42nd communication satellite named CMS-01. This is the second satellite launched by ISRO amid Covid-19 pandemic. CMS-01 is envisaged to provide services in the Extended-C Band of frequency spectrum. Its coverage will include Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands. It will be the first in a new series of communication satellites by India after GSAT and INSAT series. This was the 77th launch vehicle mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota. The new satellite would replace the GSAT-12 in the orbit, which was launched in 2011.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:59Published

A. S. Kiran Kumar A. S. Kiran Kumar

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A Karate Christmas Miracle Movie [Video]

A Karate Christmas Miracle Movie

A Karate Christmas Miracle Movie (2019) - trailer HD - Starring Eric Roberts (Academy Award nominee; Best of the Best; The Expendables), Martin Kove (The Karate Kid; Rambo; “Cobra Kai”), Julie..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Isro chairman K Sivan gets one year extension

 The appointments committee of the Union cabinet on Wednesday approved giving an extension of one year to Isro chairman K Sivan, who was due superannuation on Jan...
IndiaTimes