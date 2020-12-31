COVID-19: No Emergency Use Approval granted to Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in India
Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
SEC in Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation on Wednesday did not grant EUA to COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca for use in India.
