Kerala assembly passes resolution against Centre`s farm laws as more farmers join protest in Delhi

Zee News Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Kerala state assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against the three farm laws brought by the Central Government which is being opposed by thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other states. The resolution says, 'farmers' genuine concerns should be addressed and the Centre should withdraw all three farm laws.'
