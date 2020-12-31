|
|
Big blow to China as Russian President Vladimir Putin wishes PM Modi, says this about relations with India
Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said that Moscow and Delhi would also coordinate their efforts to address topical issues.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Even For Vladmir Putin, 2020 Was An Annus Horribilis
In the first half of 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin seemed to be coasting toward a presidency-for-life.
But according to CNN, what followed instead was Putin's most challenging year to..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41Published
|
Putin joins young fan for ice hockey training
Russian President Vladimir Putin joined a hockey lesson for a nine-year-old Dmitry Ashchepkov and his family in Red Square.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:55Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|