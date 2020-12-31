COVID-19 vaccine: India will have a happy New Year with something in hand, says DCGI

COVID-19 vaccine: India will have a happy New Year with something in hand, says DCGI

Mid-Day

Published

As India awaits with bated breath for a silver bullet against coronavirus, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Thursday hinted at the approval of vaccine and said the country will have a 'happy new year with something in hand.'

The drug regulator is currently analysing the data submitted by Serum Institute of India,...

Full Article