The Union health ministry on Thursday released a communication strategy to support the Covid-19 vaccine rollout in India that seeks to disseminate accurate and transparent information by alleviating apprehensions and ensuring its acceptance. It also aims to provide information on potential risks and mitigate unintended crisis during the introduction and rollout.Full Article
Health ministry releases communication strategy to support Covid-19 vaccine rollout
