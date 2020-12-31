Water cannons, tear gas used as farmers break barricades at Rajasthan-Haryana border

The Haryana Police on Thursday used water cannons and tear gas as farmers on tractor-trailers broke through barricades at the Shahjahanpur border with Rajasthan, trying to push towards the national capital.
While farmers on around 25 tractor-trailers pushed past the Haryana Police barriers, others stayed behind on the...
