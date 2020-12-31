The Indian women's team's scheduled tour of Australia has been postponed to next season, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.The Indian team, which lasFull Article
India's tour of Australia postponed
Hindu 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
India women's cricket team tour to Australia postponed to next season due to coronavirus concerns
DNA
The India women's cricket team's tour to Australia included three ODIs in January but that has now been postponed to next season.
-
IND vs AUS: No Sydney fireworks for on-fire Ajinkya Rahane and Co
Mid-Day
-
Year-ender 2020: How COVID-19's long shadow paused sports events globally
Mid-Day
-
IND vs AUS: Lord's hundred still my best, says Ajinkya Rahane after MCG ton
Mid-Day
-
IND vs AUS: Super skipper Ajinkya Rahane rises and shines at Adelaide
Mid-Day
You might like
More coverage
Left could be right for India in MCG duel
Mid-Day
As both teams ready themselves for the Boxing Day Test this weekend, it would be wrong to completely write off India's chances...