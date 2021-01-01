Not sure I will ever resume service: Goregaon priest Donald Rodrigues

Cleared of cheating charges, Father Donald Rodrigues, 49, who served as assistant parish priest at St. Thomas' Church in Goregaon East from 2018-19, believes that 2021 will be kinder to him.
Rodrigues and a Worli-based builder, Lindwall Rodrigues, were accused by Blaise Gregory Gomes on March 29, 2019 of cheating him and his...
