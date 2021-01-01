A 50-year-old woman suffered a fatal heart attack after a car owner allegedly pointed a pistol at her 14-year-old son during a parking quarrel in Bhopal’s Bairagarh on Wednesday night.Full Article
Bhopal: Woman dies of heart attack on seeing 14-year-old son at ‘gunpoint’
IndiaTimes 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
082020 11 A BLOCK
WTVQ Lexington, KY
082020 11 A BLOCK
The 50 best video games of all time, according to critics
Business Insider
You might like
More coverage
WCBI NEWS AT SIX - FEBRUARY 28, 2020
WCBI
WCBI NEWS AT SIX - FEBRUARY 28, 2020