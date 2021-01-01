The central government on Friday said that four more cases of the mutant Covid UK strain have been detected in the country, taking the total tally of such cases to 29 so far. They are kept in physical isolation in health facilities.Full Article
4 new UK Covid variant cases detected in India, tally 29
