India moved closer to the rollout of its vaccination plan against Covid-19 with the subject expert committee of the drug regulator on Friday recommending emergency-use authorisation (EUA) for Serum Institute of India's "Covishield", developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. "DCGI approval will take another day or two," a source said. The first shots are expected to be given in 7-10 days .Full Article
Happy New Year: Expert panel clears Oxford vaccine for India
