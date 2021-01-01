Happy New Year: Expert panel clears Oxford vaccine for India

India moved closer to the rollout of its vaccination plan against Covid-19 with the subject expert committee of the drug regulator on Friday recommending emergency-use authorisation (EUA) for Serum Institute of India's "Covishield", developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. "DCGI approval will take another day or two," a source said. The first shots are expected to be given in 7-10 days .

