Covishield, the vaccine candidate from Pune-based Serum Institute of India, was approved by a Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Drug Controller GeFull Article
Coronavirus live: COVID-19 vaccine Covishield gets approval from DCGI’s expert panel
Hindu 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Morning Digest: Covishield vaccine gets approval from DCGI’s expert panel, farmers to escalate protest on January 4 if deadlock continues, and more
Hindu
A select list of stories to read before you start your day
-
Happy New Year: Expert panel clears Oxford vaccine for India
IndiaTimes
-
No approval for Covaxin, expert panel seeks more data from Bharat Biotech
IndiaTimes
-
Coronavirus | Serum Institute of India’s COVID-19 vaccine Covishield likely to be approved for emergency use in India
Hindu
-
Covishield gets expert panel recommendation for emergency use; DCGI to take final call
Zee News
You might like
More coverage
Oxford COVID-19 vaccine likely to get approval for emergency use in India
Mid-Day
The Oxford *COVID-19* vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, is likely to get approval for emergency use by a..
-
Centre to rope in celebs, faith leaders to disseminate accurate info on vaccines
Mid-Day
-
India logs over 20,000 new coronavirus cases, 256 more deaths
Mid-Day
-
COVID-19 vaccine: India will have a happy New Year with something in hand, says DCGI
Mid-Day
-
Bharat Biotech to make presentation before expert panel for COVID-19 vaccine approval
Mid-Day