COVID-19 vaccine to be free across the country: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

"Not just in Delhi, it will be free across the country," Vardhan said when asked for the government's position on the issue.
As India gears up to launch the world's largest immunisation drive against coronavirus, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday that the vaccine will be free across the country.