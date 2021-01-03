Covid-19: 18,177 new cases take India's virus tally to 1,03,23,965

India recorded 18,177 new Covid-19 cases cases in a day, while 99,27,310 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.15 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 1,03,23,965 and the death toll climbed to 1,49,435 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 217 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.