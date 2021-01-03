Bharat Biotech gets permission to manufacture Covaxin for sale

The Central Licensing Authority on Sunday granted permission to Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech to manufacture 'Covaxin' for sale and distribution, after the indigenous coronavirus vaccine received regulatory approval for emergency use.
