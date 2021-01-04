The Serum Institute of India’s Covishield is likely to be first shot used in India’s vaccine drive against Covid-19. For Covaxin, the authorisation is in clinical-trial mode, which means that monitoring of recipients will be in the same mode as those taking the trial. Vaccination is likely to be launched simultaneously in most states that were part of the January 2 dry run.Full Article
Covid: Both vaccines get final nod, first shots to be of Covishield
