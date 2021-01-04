Tractors to Twitter - Protesting farmers battle on highway, online

Tractors to Twitter - Protesting farmers battle on highway, online

In a standoff between farmers and the government that has convulsed the country, the farmers have a 21st-century ally: a handful of supporters scattered around the world running a Twitter handle. The farmers have paralysed some traffic in and out of New Delhi, protesting recent agriculture laws that they fear could eventually eliminate government-guaranteed minimum prices for their crops.

