Work had always been hard to come by. Renu has a paralysed left leg, Amit Sharma lost use of his right leg when he was a child, Gurdev can’t use his left hand, and Anuj Sharma and Jitendra Nagar are paralysed from the waist down. Turned away for jobs and hit by Covid-19, they pooled together what they had, a modest Rs 70,000, and set up a restaurant in Meerut. In just four days, they are doing brisk business.