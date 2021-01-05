Government to hold national voluntary online exam on cow science on Feb 25: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog
The government on Tuesday announced a national-level voluntary online exam on 'gau vigyan' (cow science) to be held on February 25, in a bid to generate interest among students and general public about the indigenous cow and its benefits. "For raising mass awareness about the indigenous cows among young students and every other citizens, the RKA decided to conduct a national exam on cow science," he told reporters.Full Article