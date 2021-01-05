No charges against Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake
Officer Rusten Sheskey’s shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, captured on bystander video, turned the nation’s spotlight on WisconsinFull Article
[NFA] Prosecutors on Tuesday cleared a white police officer in the Aug. 23 shooting of Black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin,..
Jacob Blake was getting into a car outside his girlfriend's house when he was shot in the back by Kenosha officer Rusten Sheskey.