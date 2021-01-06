Narendra Modi 'earned and achieved' prime ministership: Pranab Mukherjee in memoir

The decisive mandate the BJP got in two consecutive general elections in 2014 and 2019 indicated voters' preference for political stability, according to late former president Pranab Mukherjee, who said Narendra Modi "earned and achieved" the prime ministership.Mukherjee also said in his memoir that Narendra Modi became Prime Minister "through popular choice" unlike Manmohan Singh "who was offered the post by Sonia Gandhi".