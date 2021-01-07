PM Modi to inaugurate Rewari-Madar section of freight corridor today
Published
During his inaugural address on December 29, Modi had said that these freight corridors will play a "major role" in making India "self-reliant".Full Article
Published
During his inaugural address on December 29, Modi had said that these freight corridors will play a "major role" in making India "self-reliant".Full Article
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 29 said that every aspect of modern connectivity in India has been working with focus over..