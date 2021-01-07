India readies to balance vaccine diplomacy with local demand
With the Covid vaccine rollout of scheduled for next week, the government is gearing to walk a delicate tightrope between vaccine diplomacy and prioritising Indian citizens. International partners like Brazil and South Africa, among others are beating a path to the door. The Indian government has clarified that there is no ban or curbs on export of vaccines. But it’s clear the first priority would be to vaccinate Indians citizens.Full Article