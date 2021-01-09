Priyanka asks Congress MPs to take cue from US lawmakers in showing solidarity with farmers

IndiaTimes

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday asked a meeting of party general secretaries and state in charges that like Democrat MPs took a knee to protest the recent US Capitol Hill siege, Congress’s Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs should join, at least for a day, their party colleagues from Punjab who have been sitting in protest at Jantar Mantar to express solidarity with farmers against the contentious new farm laws.

