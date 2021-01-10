COVID-19: Health Ministry holds meeting with state/UTs administrators on CoWIN software
Published
During the meeting, the feedback of the States/UTs on the Co-WIN software and its operational use, was discussed in detailsFull Article
Published
During the meeting, the feedback of the States/UTs on the Co-WIN software and its operational use, was discussed in detailsFull Article
After successfully concluding the Coronavirus vaccination dry run in four states, a similar mega-drill will be conducted in all..
GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the support of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the..